NW Premier Mokgoro 'feeling well' after contracting COVID-19

JOHANNESBURG - North West Premier Job Mokgoro said that doctors had recommended that he stay in a Johannesburg hospital for monitoring after he tested positive for COVID-19.

Mokgoro received his COVID-19 test results on Tuesday, a day after one of his Cabinet members succumbed to the virus.

Premier Mokgoro said that his hospitalisation was not a cause for concern because he still had mild symptoms and felt fine.

"I'm feeling well, I'm not on a ventilator, I'm not on oxygen, they're just doing a few touches here and there."

Mokgoro said that the Johannesburg facility was the only centre that could accommodate him, as hospitals in the North West were preparing for more critical patients.

"The North West is over-burdened and I did not want to overstretch our health facilities and so I checked all over the country and there was a facility available in Johannesburg."

The premier said that he was still agile and would continue doing his work while in isolation.

He expressed sadness at the passing of his colleague Gordon Kegakilwe, who died of COVID-19 on Monday.

