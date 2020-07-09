NW MEC Kegakilwe gets official funeral, will be laid to rest Friday

The MEC, who died on Monday from COVID-19-related complications, will be laid to rest in Vryburg.

BRITS – The late MEC for Cooperative Governance, Human Settlements and Traditional Affairs in the North West, Gordan Kegakilwe, will be accorded a provincial official funeral on Friday.

In a statement, the office of the premier said President Cyril Ramaphosa had also instructed that the national flag be flown at half-mast in the province.

“The funeral service will comply with the COVID-19 lockdown regulations and applicable health protocols will be observed,” read the statement.

At the same time, the Premier of the North West Job Mokgoro and MEC for Public Works Saliva Molapisi have also tested positive for the virus.

On Wednesday Mokgoro confirmed that he checked himself into hospital a day after announcing his results and assured the public that he would continue his duties remotely.

Mokgoro said doctors indicated he would stay at the Johannesburg facility for a week.

The funeral of the late MEC will be streamed live on several platforms for members of the public who cannot attend and have the opportunity to pay their last respects.

The latest available COVID-19 statistics show 7,147 recorded cases, 36 deaths and 1,574 recoveries in the North West.

