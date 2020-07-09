20°C / 22°C
Man arrested as women’s body exhumed from shallow grave in Roodepan, NC

The 31-year-old, whose body has been found behind a shack in Ivory Park, had been reported missing on 7 June.

Picture: SAPS Facebook page.
Picture: SAPS Facebook page.
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - A woman's body has been exhumed from a shallow grave in Roodepan in the Northern Cape.

The 31-year-old, whose body has been found behind a shack in Ivory Park, had been reported missing on 7 June.

Police spokesperson Olebogeng Tawana said: “A 39-year-old suspect is expected to appear before the Kimberley Magistrates Court soon subsequent to the excavation of a body of a 31-year-old. The body was found buried in a shallow grave in Roodepan. The arrest was conducted this morning after an in-depth police investigation.”

The man in custody is believed to have been the deceased's boyfriend.

