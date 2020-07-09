Madikizela urges calm in WC taxi sector after attempted hit on key leader

Since January, Western Cape Transport MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela's department recorded more than 40 taxi-related murders and 20 cases of attempted murder in this province.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Transport MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela has called for calm among taxi operators and associations in the province.

Madikizela on Wednesday visited the Bellville taxi rank following several taxi-related murders over the past few days. Bellville is just one of a number of ranks in the Cape affected by ongoing violence.

Other communities plagued by taxi violence include Paarl, Delft, Bloekombos, Ceres, Masiphumelele and Nyanga and involve either Cata or Codeta and affiliated associations.

Following his visit to the Bellville taxi rank yesterday, Madikizela was meant to meet with the leadership of Santaco, Cata and Codeta to address his concerns over escalating tensions and the recent spate of killings.

But the meeting had to be postponed following an attempt on the life of one of the key leaders in the local taxi industry at his home.

Since January, Madikizela's department recorded more than 40 taxi-related murders and 20 cases of attempted murder in this province.

"It is my intention to get to the bottom of this. I'm more concerned about the safety of the passengers."

Between Friday and Monday morning, six people, including five taxi drivers and an assistant, were shot and killed in Nyanga and Philippi.

Madikizela said that issues of operating licences and route invasions have been identified as the main causes of conflict in the industry.

