Limpopo ANCVL: NEC must reconsider reinstating VBS-implicated Radzilani, Msiza

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress Veterans League (ANCVL) in Limpopo said the national executive committee (NEC)’s decision to reinstate suspended deputy chair Florence Radzilani and treasurer Danny Msiza undermined the decisions of the highest decision-making body conference.

The pair are implicated in the VBS Mutual Bank scandal, but the NEC said they haven’t been charged in two years and should be presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law.

But veterans in Limpopo held a briefing in Polokwane earlier on Thursday where they reiterated that their residents suffered the most from the VBS scandal.



ANC Veterans League deputy provincial secretary Phiroane Phala said the NEC has undermined the conference.



“The Constitution of the ANC is clear that the highest decision-making body in the ANC is the national conference. Successive ANC national conferences, from the 50th conference to the very last conference, have been vocal in their resolve to fight crime and corruption.

“We publicly disassociate ourselves from anyone, whether business donor, supporter or member, accused of corruption or reported to be involved in corruption.”

The veterans want the decisions reversed, saying there were enough capable members to carry on the duties of Radzilani and Msiza until they cleared it their names.

The South African Communist Party in Limpopo also wanted the decision revised, but the Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association said it agreed with the NEC.



