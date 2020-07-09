Legal Resources Centre takes CoCT to court over evictions amid lockdown

The move was sparked by the forced removal of a naked man in Khayelitsha last week.

CAPE TOWN - The Legal Resources Centre will take the City of Cape Town (CoCT) to court over evictions during the lockdown.

The city said his structure was among those illegally erected on municipal land, but four law enforcement officers had been suspended and were being investigated.

The City of Cape Town was given until Monday to respond to the Legal Resource Centre's demand to end all evictions.

Regional director at the centre, Sherylle Dass, said the city had failed to agree and they had now filed court papers, seeking to urgently interdict all forms of eviction.

“If we succeed, effectively we will stop all evictions and demolishing of informal structures without court oversight for the duration of the national state of disaster.”

The court action also aims to protect evictees in cases where the city obtains a court order to execute an eviction.

“We also seek an order that the city's law enforcement officials carry out evictions with respect for basic human rights such as dignity and without the use of force.”

The court application also seeks a restraining order to stop the city from continuing with a tender for a private contractor to conduct evictions.

The matter will be heard in court on Wednesday.

