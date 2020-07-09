Joburg city council to meet to pass budget today

Mayor Geoff Makhubo previously failed to get the more than 50% plus one majority required for approval.

JOHANNESBURG - The Joburg city council is expected to meet again on Thursday in another attempt to pass a budget.

If it fails again, the province will have to collapse the council.

Makhubo’s slim victory just seven months ago has come back to haunt him.

Even though the African National Congress (ANC) has 121 seats, he was elected with 137 votes - 3 from the Democratic Alliance (DA) and the rest from smaller parties, making 51% of the total 268 seats.

But with no clear support from the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) that has 30 seats or the DA that has 102 seats, the ANC now hangs in the balance.

During that December election, the EFF threatened to hold Makhubo at ransom by not passing budget and the threats have come to pass.

So either the ANC convinces the EFF or the DA to pass the budget or Cooperative Governance MEC Lebogang Maile will have no choice but to appoint an administrator until a new council is elected.

