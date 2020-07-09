‘I’ve lost a mother but gained a powerful ancestor’- Somizi's tribute to his mom

TV and radio personality paid tribute to his mother Mary Twala at her funeral which was held in Soweto on Thursday.

JOHANNESBURG – TV and radio personality Somizi Mhlongo has paid tribute to his late mother Mary Twala, saying that he had now gained the most powerful ancestor.

Twala died in Johannesburg last week at the age of 80.

She had been in and out of hospital for several months.

The veteran actress is being laid to rest in Soweto on Thursday morning.

Mhlongo has paid an emotional tribute to his mother.

“I know I have lost a mother on earth, but I have gained the most powerful ancestor.

"Anyone should not be surprised when I rise beyond, because I have the most generous ancestor. Mama, I know how you are when you are angry, so I promise not be make you an angry ancestor because I don’t want to be on the wrong side of anything [that comes to you].”

WATCH: Somizi's tribute to his mom, Mary Twala

