Her work was art: Mary Twala lauded for her role in entertainment industry

Veteran actress Mary Twala died in Johannesburg at the age of 80.

JOHANNESBURG - Tributes have been pouring in from the entertainment industry for veteran actress Mary Twala as she was laid to rest on Thursday.

Twala died in Johannesburg at the age of 80.

She had been in and out of hospital for several months.

The service, which was held in Soweto on Thursday morning, was not open to the public due to COVID-19 restrictions but was live-streamed on various platforms.

Twala's son, TV and radio personality Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung, said he had now gained the most powerful ancestor.

Twala's agent, Wesley Gainer who managed her career for about 30 years, told mourners that Twala gave her life for her craft.

“We can only hope that her life heeds a call to our leaders that her work is not a sport of a culture, it’s art. Her art has gained awards and has even gained the attention of Beyoncé."

Mhlongo thanked South Africans for loving his mother.

He said his mother was loved by all.

“I’d like to thank South Africa as well for really loving my mother. A lot of people, when their parents pass on, they still have that pain that their parents were not appreciated. I would be lying if I said my mother was not appreciated.”

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.