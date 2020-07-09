Eskom: We're working hard to avoid load shedding

A generation unit at the Tutuka Power Station tripped, while another was taken off the grid, as well as a unit at Lethabo.

CAPE TOWN - Eskom said it was working hard to return generating units to service as the possibility of load shedding was high.

The utility said any additional breakdowns would compromise the ability to supply the country through the peak demand period between 5 pm and 9 pm on Thursday evening.

Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said with the cold front hitting the country, the generation system was under pressure.

“We request the public to reduce electricity usage in order to avoid load shedding. It is not definite yet that there will be load shedding, but it is quite possible that between 5 pm and 9 pm there might be load shedding.”

Mantshantsha said if load shedding did come into effect, it would be on level one.

“There are generation units that Eskom is working hard to return to service in order to stave off the possibility of load shedding. This constrained supply system is likely to persist through the weekend and during this cold front.”

