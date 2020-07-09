Eskom: No load shedding on Thursday

Earlier, the power utility said the grid was under extreme pressure due to high demand because of extreme cold weather conditions in most parts of the country.

JOHANNESBURG – Eskom says it will no longer be implementing load shedding on Thursday night as demand has been significantly reduced.

The electricity supplier said one generation unit at the Tutuka power station had tripped while another one was taken off the grid, as well as a unit at Lethabo.

Eskom had been warning of a possibility of load shedding at least three months after implementing rotational power cuts.