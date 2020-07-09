Cosas threatens to shut schools that don't have COVID-19 measures in place

Cosas spokesperson Zithulele Ndlela said that they were concerned about the rising number of COVID-19 cases among pupils and teachers.

JOHANNESBURG - The Congress of South African Students (Cosas) has threatened to shut down schools that don't have the necessary COVID-19 safety measures in place.

Grades R, 6, 7, 11 and 12 have so far returned to the classroom as part of the Basic Education Department's phased reopening of schools.

"We lso believe that the department doesn't have a proper plan on how to deal with positive cases at schools. They become confused and don't have a proper plan."

