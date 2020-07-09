CoJ: We are not digging up 1 million gravesites for COVID-19

Many residents have been anxious that the province was anticipating the same number of fatalities due to the virus.

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Joburg (CoJ) said it had enough burial space at its cemeteries across the metro, as concerns were being raised by residents following confusion that the province was digging up over 1 million graves in preparation for COVID-19 deaths.

Many residents have been anxious that the province was anticipating the same number of fatalities due to the virus.

The Health Department said Gauteng had become the epicentre of the pandemic in South Africa, with it accounting for over 75,000 of the country's 224,000 infections.

City of Joburg mayoral spokesperson Mlimandela Ndamese said residents had nothing to worry about.

“As the City of Joburg pre-COVID, currently and post-COVID-19, we have four cemeteries that are quite significant with the ability to accommodate about 1.4 million gravesites. We are not going out to dig 1 million graves in preparation for COVID 19.”

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.