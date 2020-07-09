City of Joburg tables R68.1bn budget for 2020/2021

This follows several delays which saw the Gauteng government throw the book at the city’s council threatening to place it under administration.

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Joburg has finally passed its budget for the 2020/2021 financial year and the 2022 to 2023 medium term.

This follows several delays which saw the Gauteng government throw the book at the city’s council threatening to place it under administration if the budget was not passed by tomorrow.

Finance MMC Jolidee Matongo tabled the approved budget stating that the city has R68.1 billion.

This includes its operation budget which stands at R60.6 billion and a capital budget of R7.5 billion.

The EFF was the only party in council that rejected the budget, raising issues around the prioritisation of cushioning citizens from the effects of COVID-19 by not enforcing rates increases, among other things.

Matongo announced that property rate tariffs would be increased by 4%, water tariffs would increase by 6.6% and electricity tariffs would rise by 6.23%.

Matongo described the budget as balanced, insisting that the city had taken its response to the COVID-19 impact into account.