Black women still excluded from senior management at some SA unis - Nzimande

A ministerial task team appointed by the minister has released a report into the inclusion of black South Africans in the academic sector.

JOHANNESBURG - Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande said that previously advantaged and Afrikaans universities continued to exclude black women in senior management.

Minister Nzimande said that the report had identified five factors preventing the participation of black academics, but particularly black women, in universities.

"The underrepresentation is more pronounced at senior levels and is more pronounced at specific universities, typically the historically advantaged universities and especially at the previously Afrikaans universities."

He said that some universities hired other Africans and marginalised South Africans.

"But we can’t use the recruiting of academics from the rest of the African continent as a substitute or means to prevent the increased participation by black South Africans as academics."

The minister has invited comments on the report for two months before Cabinet adopts its findings.

