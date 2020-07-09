6 people from Gauteng's COVID-19 war room test positive - provincial health dept

Gauteng has become the epicentre of the outbreak with more confirmed cases than any other province.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Health Department has confirmed that six people from the province's COVID-19 war room, including the head of the department, Mkhululi Lukhele, have tested positive for the virus.

The province's Health MEC Bandile Masuku visited a gravesite in Pretoria on Wednesday.

He said that Gauteng had available space to accommodate over a million new graves.

More to follow.

WATCH: Coronavirus storm has arrived: COVID-19 Situation Desk 9 July 2020

