Zweli Mkhize: The COVID-19 storm has arrived

CAPE TOWN - Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said the COVID-19 storm that he’s been warning South Africans about had arrived.

Mkhize delivered an executive statement to the National Assembly on Wednesday to give MPs an update on government’s response to the pandemic and its risk adjusted strategy.

His statement comes as infections in the country have passed the 200,000 mark with more than 3,500 deaths.

Mkhize said COVID-19 had now affected most families, either directly or indirectly, and had a face and a home address.

Briefing MPs, Mkhize has noted how grieving families could not bury their loved ones because of restrictions.

Mkhize said the Western Cape was currently the most affected, but Gauteng would be the epicentre when government issued its next update.

He said they expected the numbers to rise and this would need effective governance and leadership.

WATCH: The Health Minister addresses the National Assembly