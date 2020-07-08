DCS: Zola Tongo, one of Anni Dewani's killers, yet to appear before parole board

Tongo was sentenced to 18 years in prison for his role in Anni Dewani's killing in 2010.

CAPE TOWN - There appears to be some confusion around parole being granted to one of the men imprisoned for the murder of Anni Dewani.

The Correctional Services Department said that Zola Tongo is set to appear before the parole board this month.

Her husband, Shrien Dewani, who was also charged, was eventually cleared following a drawn-out trial.

Zola Tongo has been serving his sentence at the Malmesbury prison.

It's been reported that his parole application was reviewed in late May and that he would walk free later this month.

However, according to the Correctional Services Department, he is scheduled to appear before the parole board this month.

Only then a final decision will be made.

Anni Dewani was killed while on honeymoon in Cape Town with her husband in 2010.

She was shot dead in a taxi during a staged hijacking in Gugulethu.

