WC Premier Alan Winde tests positive for COVID-19

Alan Winde said he received his results on Wednesday morning and was self-isolating at home for 14 days.

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde stands in one of the wards at the CTICC Covid-19 field hospital. Picture: EWN
23 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Premier Alan Winde has tested positive for COVID-19.

Winde said he received his results on Wednesday morning and was self-isolating at home for 14 days.

The premier said he started developing mild flu-like symptoms on Sunday.

He added he went for testing on Monday, because he's a type 2 diabetic and over the age of 55.

Winde said he would continue with meetings to coordinate the province's COVID-19 response.

Timeline

