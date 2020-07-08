WC Premier Alan Winde tests positive for COVID-19

Alan Winde said he received his results on Wednesday morning and was self-isolating at home for 14 days.

CAPE TOWN - Premier Alan Winde has tested positive for COVID-19.

Winde said he received his results on Wednesday morning and was self-isolating at home for 14 days.

The premier said he started developing mild flu-like symptoms on Sunday.

He added he went for testing on Monday, because he's a type 2 diabetic and over the age of 55.

Winde said he would continue with meetings to coordinate the province's COVID-19 response.

I received a positive test result for Covid-19 this morning,& I am in self-isolation at home for 14 days.

On Sunday, I started to develop mild flu-like symptoms. As I am Diabetic (type 2)& over 55 years of age, I know I am at a higher risk of developing a more serious illness. pic.twitter.com/oWMurB0usI — Premier Alan Winde (@alanwinde) July 8, 2020

