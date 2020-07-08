WC Local Govt MEC confirms death of Langeberg mayor due to COVID-19

Langeberg Mayor Henry Jansen died on Tuesday of COVID-19 at the age of 64.

CAPE TOWN - Local Government MEC Anton Bredell has expressed sadness following the death of Langeberg Mayor Henry Jansen.

Jansen died on Tuesday of COVID-19 at the age of 64.

Bredell said that Jansen worked long and hard in his communities and was first elected as deputy mayor of the Winelands District Municipality in 2001.

He was elected mayor of the Langeberg Municipality in 2016.

Bredell's spokesperson James-Brent Styan: "It is with great sadness and regret that the Minister of Local Government in the province must confirm the passing of Councillor Henry Jansen of COVID-19. Councillor Jansen's death comes as a shock despite the very real danger of the times we are in."

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.