UNAIDS urges countries not divert funds from HIV programmes to fight COVID-19

JOHANNESBURG - UNAIDS has called on countries not to divert money from fighting HIV and Aids to COVID-19 funding.

In a report released on Tuesday, it said that donor governments had spent $200 million less on HIV this year than last year.

The report also found that 2020 targets to reduce infections would not be met.

UNAIDS said that COVID-19 risked blowing HIV progress way off course.

Executive director Winnie Byanyima said that a six-month complete disruption in HIV treatment could cause more than 500,000 additional deaths in sub-Saharan Africa over the next year.

Byanyima said that while COVID-19 had strained resources globally this could not hamper the fight against the Aids pandemic.

"We are happy that those that have the capacity of HIV are able to fight COVID-19 but we want governments to use creative ways to keep the fight going on both. One disease can't be used to fight another."

UNAIDS said that it wanted to stay on course to its goal of eliminating the virus by 2030.

