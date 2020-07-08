Stay at home, Nzimande tells students amid COVID-19

The Higher Education Minister said universities could only allow 33% of final year students on campus under level 3 lockdown.

JOHANNESBURG - Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande has appealed to students who were not required to return to campuses to stay home.

Nzimande said universities could only allow 33% of final year students on campus under level 3 lockdown.

The minister said this would require a readjustment of the academic year.

He shared an update on the return of institutions of higher learning on Wednesday.

Nzimande also spoke about the impact of COVID-19.

“Many of us who are watching and listening now knows someone who has died of COVID-19.”

WATCH: Nzimande addresses students amid pandemic

