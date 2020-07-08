Soshanguve innovator develops ‘Verbalize’ app to help tackle GBV

An innovator from Soshanguve, Lesedi Lebogo, has as developed a cellphone application through which victims of abuse can seek advice, guidance, and counselling.

JOHANNESBURG – Technology has been roped in to assist in the fight against gender-based violence.

An innovator from Soshanguve has developed a cellphone application through which victims of abuse can seek advice, guidance and counselling.

The app is called ‘Verbalize’ and it provides direct communication to organisations specialising in dealing with different types of abuse.

Chief executive officer of Techroid Solutions, Lesedi Lebogo, developed the cellphone app.

"You will be able to report the incident to the police station via the app. It will also come to our backend database to lodge a ticket so that if the police take time to respond we will be able to call the police station directly to ask SAPS to assist with the incident."

He assured users that the information shared was protected.

“We are looking into organising a group chat where will have a supporting group – for instance victims of abuse that experience the same incident – where they will be able to guide each other by testimonials and motivations as well as get assistance from counsellors.”

Lebogo said the app will be launched on Google Playstore next month.

