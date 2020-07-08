Society too quick to judge mothers who give up their babies – Door of Hope

The Door of Hope Children's Mission's Nadene Grabham said since 1999, they have taken in more than 1,700 babies. She says there are many reasons that influence child abandonment including rape.

CAPE TOWN – The Door of Hope Children's Mission said that mothers who were not able to care for their babies needed to be aware that there's help out there.

The organisation, which is based in Johannesburg, started operating at a church in Berea in 1999 – amidst a spike of child abandonment cases.

A metal box with a door was built into the church wall to allow a parent to safely leave their baby and remain anonymous if they wished.

The Door of Hope Children's Mission's Nadene Grabham said that since 1999, they had taken in more than 1,700 babies and of that total, 230 were dropped in the baby box at the church.

She said that society was too quick to judge and disgrace a mother who chose to give up her baby.

“We need to put ourselves in that mommy’s shoes. She may have been abandoned herself by the father of the baby when she told him she was pregnant.”

Grabham explains there are many more reasons for child abandonment.

“She might not have any family support, unemployment has increased – mommies are not getting salaries and they are not getting grants and rape is such a great influence of child abandonment.”

She urged women in this situation to find help and not give up hope.

“It doesn’t matter where in the country you are, reach out to a church, a community centre; many police stations have child protection programmes within the police station – reach out to those people.”

