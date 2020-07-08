SIU not investigating Solidarity Fund, but rather COVID-19 complaints

The SIU has clarified it’s investigating corruption and fraud allegations linked to money set aside for fighting the virus.

JOHANNESBURG - The Special Investigating Unit said it’s not investigating the COVID-19 Solidarity Fund as reported in the media recently.

The Solidarity Fund was set up by government as a response to the devastation caused by the pandemic.

SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago said: “We work with allegations that come our way and at this point there are none against the Solidarity Fund. All I can say is that we are investigating general complaints relating to COVID-19.”

