Should we worry about airborne transmission of COVID-19?

According to the group, studies have shown the viruses are released during exhalation, talking and coughing in microdroplets, small enough to remain in the air.

CAPE TOWN - Over 200 scientists from around the world suggest the coronavirus can spread in the air.

They're urging to World Health Organization to acknowledge the coronavirus is not only spread via larger respiratory droplets.

But head of the School of Public Health & Family Medicine at UCT, Professor Landon Myer, said there was no cause for concern.

“One of the critical issues is how much of the virus may be contained in a particle of different sizes and how infectious such a particle is.”

He said the health and safety protocols in place would be sufficient.

“I think we should keep doing what we’re doing, and the key step is to wear masks.”

Excellent message from my chief of emergencies @DrMikeRyan . pic.twitter.com/LSjUsLxye3 — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) July 7, 2020

