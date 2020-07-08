Search on CT trail runner who's been missing for three days

CAPE TOWN - A Cape Town trail runner has been missing for the past three days.

Ken Stephen was last seen leaving his apartment heading for a mountain run on Monday afternoon.

The 36-year-old typically ran the Tafelberg Road route and contour paths towards Devil's Peak.

The Pink Ladies Organisation's Dessie Rechner said that his car was found parked at Platteklip.

"He's 36-year-old, well built, tall, green-brown eyes, with short, brown hair, 85kg, 1.85m. He was wearing pink shorts, a dark jacket and blue and black running shoes. he has not been seen since Monday."

PLEASE SHARE pic.twitter.com/7ZQmkGRmha — The Pink Ladies Org (@ThePinkLadiesOr) July 7, 2020

