Search on CT trail runner who's been missing for three days

Ken Stephen was last seen leaving his apartment heading for a mountain run on Monday afternoon.

Trail runner Ken Stephen went missing along Table Mountain on Monday 6 July 2020. Image: Facebook.
4 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - A Cape Town trail runner has been missing for the past three days.

Ken Stephen was last seen leaving his apartment heading for a mountain run on Monday afternoon.

The 36-year-old typically ran the Tafelberg Road route and contour paths towards Devil's Peak.

The Pink Ladies Organisation's Dessie Rechner said that his car was found parked at Platteklip.

"He's 36-year-old, well built, tall, green-brown eyes, with short, brown hair, 85kg, 1.85m. He was wearing pink shorts, a dark jacket and blue and black running shoes. he has not been seen since Monday."

