Sanef shocked by looming retrenchments at Media24

Media24 said some of its magazine titles and newspapers will be shutting down, meaning 510 jobs will likely be lost.

JOHANNESBURG – The South African National Editors' Forum (Sanef) said that it was shocked by the news that Media24, one of the biggest multi-platform media companies in the country, will be retrenching hundreds of journalists.

The company said that the decision was due to the impact of COVID-19.

The company said that even with a return to pre-COVID-19 economic levels, the impact of the pandemic on print media operations would be unrecoverable.

Sanef said this was devastating for the industry.

