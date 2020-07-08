Sanef shocked by looming retrenchments at Media24
Media24 said some of its magazine titles and newspapers will be shutting down, meaning 510 jobs will likely be lost.
JOHANNESBURG – The South African National Editors' Forum (Sanef) said that it was shocked by the news that Media24, one of the biggest multi-platform media companies in the country, will be retrenching hundreds of journalists.
The company said that the decision was due to the impact of COVID-19.
Media24 said that some of its magazine titles and newspapers would be shutting down, meaning that 510 jobs would likely be lost.
The company said that even with a return to pre-COVID-19 economic levels, the impact of the pandemic on print media operations would be unrecoverable.
Sanef said this was devastating for the industry.