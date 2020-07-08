SA COVID-19 death toll hits 3,502; Gauteng on cusp of being epicentre again

The Western Cape now has just 668 more cases than Gauteng.

JOHANNESBURG - One hundred and ninety-two more people have died after contracting the coronavirus here in South Africa, pushing the national toll to 3,502.

The country has also recorded more than 10,000 new infections over the past 24-hour cycle, bringing the number of known cases here on home soil to over 215,000.

As of today the total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases is 215 855, the total number of deaths is 3 502 and the total number of recoveries is 102 299. pic.twitter.com/0Q6ZpVUoEQ — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) July 7, 2020

More than 190 people have died over the past 24-hour cycle, the majority of them were in Gauteng, which accounts for 75 of those fatalities.

Forty-four people died in the Western Cape, while 36 passed away in the Eastern Cape.

Together, the Western Cape and Gauteng account for two-thirds of country's infections, however, the Western Cape has around 600 more confirmed cases at the moment.

Gauteng has detected more than 4,500 new cases in the last 24-hour cycle while the Western Cape reported around 1,200.

More tests are also being conducted, with around 43,000 carried out in just the last day.

The mortality rate is now at 1.6% while the recovery rate sits at 47%.

