‘Reduce consumption’: Eskom says system still severely constrained

Eskom said two generation units at the Kendal and Tutuka power stations tripped on Wednesday further contributing to the constraints.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom said the supply constraints currently being experienced at the utility could last until the weekend.

South Africans have been asked to reduce electricity usage on Wednesday as the power grid is under pressure.

Eskom said two generation units at the Kendal and Tutuka power stations tripped on Wednesday further contributing to the constraints.

But spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshanthsa said the unit that went offline at the Medupi power station had been recovered.

“The system is still severely constrained. We request that the people of South Africa reduce consumption so that we can meet demand during the peak periods.”

It's still unclear whether the pressure on the grid could lead to load shedding.

#POWERALERT 1

8 July 2020



Eskom urges the public to reduce electricity usage as the generation system remains constrained pic.twitter.com/LHMkhhDzwn — Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) July 8, 2020

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.