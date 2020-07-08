Nzimande: Only certain BBBEE firms eligible for digital services contracts

The Higher Education Minister presented his department's COVID-19 response update on Wednesday.

JOHANNESBURG - Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande said black-owned small and medium enterprises should receive at least 30% of contracts when NSFAS procures digital devices for tertiary students.



He said the current pandemic must transform the economy and South Africans who have been excluded must benefit.

Nzimande said the Higher Education Department was conducting surveys to determine where tertiary students lived and what data services would be available to them.

However, the minister said the provision of free data and laptops was already under way.

“At least 65% of the universities currently are in different stages some have even completed the procurement process for these devices.”

Nzimande said a tender for the supply of devices for NSFAS-funded students would close next week and would be awarded in August.

He said only BBBEE level one and two companies were eligible.

“In addition, the bidders must subcontract at least 30% of the contract to a small-medium enterprise, which is at least 51% black-owned.”

Nzimande added all laptop bags must be bought in South Africa.

