Nzimande: Black women excluded from senior management at certain universities

The Higher Education Minister said a report identified five factors preventing the participation of black academics - particularly black women - in universities.

JOHANNESBURG - Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande said previously advantaged and Afrikaans universities continued to exclude black women in senior management.

A ministerial task team appointed by the minister has released a report into the inclusion of black South Africans in the academic sector.

The minister said the report had identified five factors preventing the participation of black academics - but particularly black women - in universities.

“Under representation is more pronounced at senior levels and is more pronounced at specific typically advantaged universities and especially previously Afrikaans universities.”

He said some universities hired other people from other African countries and marginalised South Africans.

“We can’t use the recruiting of academics from other parts of the continent as a substitute or means to prevent the increase by black South Africans as academics.”

The minister has invited comments on the report for two months before Cabinet adopts its findings.