NW Premier Mokgoro to work from home after testing positive for COVID-19

The North West Premier, who is the latest known politician figure to test positive for the virus, made the announcement of his results and that he was effectively in self-isolation on Tuesday.

JOHANNESBURG – The office of North West Premier Job Mokgoro said that he would continue with his duties from home after testing positive for COVID-19.

Mokgoro received his results on Tuesday, just a day after the passing of one of his cabinet members, Gordon Kegakilwe, who died on Monday.

The premier’s office said that everyone who was in close contact with him would self-isolate for 14 days.

Mokgoro is the latest known political figure to test positive for COVID-19 in the country. The MEC for Public Works in his province is in quarantine after he too tested positive for the virus on Sunday.

The premier’s spokesperson Vuyisile Ngesi said that Mokgoro announced his results during a virtual official gathering on Tuesday.

“The premier announced during the virtual special executive council meeting that was held that was held that he tested positive and is effectively in self-[isolation].”

Meanwhile, in Gauteng, Infrastructure Development MEC Tasneem Motara announced at the weekend that she had tested positive for the virus.

