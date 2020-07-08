20°C / 22°C
NW Premier Job Mokgoro checks into hospital after positive COVID-19 result

Job Mokgoro said he decided to check himself in hospital a day after he tested positive for COVID-19.

FILE: North West Premier Job Mokgoro. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
41 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - North West Premier Job Mokgoro said he decided to check himself in hospital a day after he tested positive for COVID-19.

Mokgoro said doctors decided that he must stay at the Johannesburg medical facility for a week.

Speaking on 702 on Wednesday, the premier said he only had mild symptoms.

“It means I am out of my house and with doctors who will do a few check-ups. I can do what I do with greater vigour.”

Picture: EWN

On Monday, Mokgoro lost one of his cabinet members, Gordon Kegakilwe, to COVID-19.

The province's MEC for Public Works Gaoage Oageng Molapisi is also in quarantine after he tested positive on Sunday.

