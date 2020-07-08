NPA boss highlights financial challenges in probing corruption

NPA boss Shamila Batohi has questioned whether the NPA and law enforcement agencies would have enough resources to properly investigate and prosecute cases arising from the state capture inquiry’s work.

CAPE TOWN - National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) boss Shamila Batohi said the authority expected “an avalanche of work” arising from the state capture commission and other inquiries.

On Wednesday, Parliament heard that the Zondo Commission had cost taxpayers R700 million to date.

This amount is likely to increase, after the deadline was extended until March next year.

Briefing Parliament’s Justice Committee, Batohi questioned whether the NPA and law enforcement agencies would have enough resources to properly investigate and prosecute cases arising from the inquiry’s work.

Batohi noted the R700 million cost-to-date of the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into state capture since it began work two years ago.

“Honourable members, it’s been laid bare, the amount that it [has] cost the Zondo Commission to be dealing with state capture in the context of their mandate.

“One can only imagine what it is going to cost law enforcement, as well as the NPA, the Investigating Directorate that has been set up, in terms of skills and capacity to properly address the avalanche of work that is going to come from the Zondo and other commissions of inquiry.”

Batohi said the NPA’s Investigating Directorate needed scarce skills and more resources to prosecute such large-scale corruption, but would not be able to match the salaries offered by the Zondo inquiry.

“We really have to think about what the impact is going to be on the Investigating Directorate in being able to take forward the necessary investigations and prosecutions in order to hold [people] accountable.”

