N1 just outside CT closed after trucks torched in early morning

The North Gauteng High Court has interdicted truckers from embarking on a national strike, but they still blocked parts of the highway in Cape Town on Tuesday.

CAPE TOWN – A number of trucks have been torched during protests in Cape Town.

Authorities are keeping a close eye on highways on Wednesday morning.

Some truck drivers are protesting against the employment of foreigners in the road freight sector.

Truck drivers did their best to bring traffic to a halt on several Cape Town freeways on Tuesday.



They blocked parts of the N1 and N7 before some were towed and impounded.

Western Cape Traffic Chief Kenny Africa said: “Round about 1.45am this morning two trucks were set alight on the N1 between Klapmuts and Klipheuwel in the direction of Paarl. The road is currently still closed for traffic."

The All Truck Drivers’ Foundation's Ngcebo Ndlovu explained why they were protesting.

Ndlovu said that there were regulations that needed to be adhered to when it came to employing foreign nationals.

“It has been so long that drivers have been raising their concerns about the employment of foreign nationals in South Africa, especially in the trucking industry, where there are laws that are being denied by the employers."

