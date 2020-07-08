Motshekga wants harsh punishment for man arrested for raping schoolgirl (12)

The grade 7 pupil was attacked at knife point in the Harry Gwala region this week after being sent home for forgetting her mask.

JOHANNESBURG - Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga has reacted to the rape of a 12-year-old girl who was sent away from her school, describing it as shameful and painful.

One suspect has been handcuffed for the rape.

The minister has commended police for their swift reaction in arresting the young man and she's calling for the harshest punishment possible.

