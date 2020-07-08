KZN ANC spokesperson dies after contracting COVID-19

It’s understood the former Kwa-Dukuza mayor was admitted to intensive care unit (ICU) few days ago.

JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress (ANC) spokesperson in KwaZulu-Natal Ricardo Mthembu has died after contracting COVID-19.

It’s understood that the former Kwa-Dukuza mayor was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) a few days ago.

He's the latest government official to pass away after contracting the virus.

Earlier this week, North West Cooperative Governance MEC Gordon Kegakilwe died. He had also tested positive for the coronavirus.

A day after he announced the death of Kegakilwe, North West Premier Job Mokgoro announced that he too had tested positive for coronavirus.

Mokgoro made the announcement on Tuesday afternoon during a virtual special provincial executive council meeting.

The MEC for Public Works Saliva Molapisi province is also in quarantine after he too tested positive for the virus on Sunday.

At the same time, Langeberg Mayor Henry Jansen died on Tuesday of COVID-19 at the age of 64.

The Western Cape Local Government MEC Anton Bredell expressed sadness following Jansen’s death.

Bredell said that Jansen worked long and hard in his communities and was first elected as deputy mayor of the Winelands District Municipality in 2001.

He was elected mayor of the Langeberg Municipality in 2016.

