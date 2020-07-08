IEC tells Parly VMDs ‘crucial’ for successful delivery of 2021 local govt polls

Chief electoral officer Sy Mamabolo told Parliament that the devices would allow electoral officials to register voters in the particular part of a ward where they lived and note their address at the same time.

CAPE TOWN – South Africa’s chief electoral officer Sy Mamabolo said that voter management devices were crucial for successful local government elections next year.

Mamabolo told Parliament that the devices would allow electoral officials to register voters in the particular part of a ward where they lived and note their address at the same time.

The Independent Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) on Tuesday briefed the Home Affairs oversight committee on its adjusted budget.

While it has to absorb a “haircut” of R35 milllion and must deal with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, IEC officials are insisting that preparations for the municipal polls are on track.

Mamabolo said that the IEC was presently evaluating bids received for the voter management devices it wanted to use in the local government elections next year.

He told Parliament that National Treasury provided the IEC with additional money for the devices, but he cautioned that it remained to be seen if the current budget would be sufficient to cover the tender prices for the equipment.

“This item is mission-critical for the successful delivery of the 2021 local government elections.”

The chief electoral officer said that voter management devices (VMDs) would allow officials to register voters in their correct ward segment, and at the same time collect an address for each voter.

"On election day we will use these devices for purposes of an online voters’ roll to obviate a person voting and claiming that they also voted elsewhere. So, it’s a mission-critical procurement item."

