Health Dept says it's traced, tested contacts of COVID-19 infected employees

One staffer is in hospital and three others are self-isolating or in quarantine.

JOHANNESBURG - The national Health Department said that it had traced and tested all people who came into contact with four of its employees who've contracted COVID-19.

Department spokesperson Popo Maja: "South Africans have to accept that COVID-19 is going to infect almost 88% of the population. Most of the people won't even know that they're infected."

The national Health Department said there was no need to panic as it had the situation under control.

Maja added that they had taken all the necessary measures to ensure the virus didn’t spread.

“The Department of Health is still open for business. Offices where these colleagues were working, and their workstations, will be thoroughly decontaminated.”

Maja said Minister Zweli Mkhize was not in physical contact with the four infected people.

He said they’re hopeful their colleagues would recover fast and return to work.

