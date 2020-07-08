Gale force winds, heavy rain expected in CT on Thursday

Ahead of the cold front, strong winds are expected in places across the provincial interior.

CAPE TOWN - Gale force winds and a cold front are expected to hit the Cape from Thursday.

The City of Cape Town’s disaster risk management centre said it was advised by the weather services that a well-developed cold front was approaching the country from the west.

The City's disaster risk management team's Charlotte Powell explained: “The cold front is expected to bring significant rainfall over the western areas of the Western Cape when it makes its landfall on Thursday afternoon. The bulk of the rain will fall during the evening throughout the night.”

⚠️Media Release⚠️: Bitterly cold, wet and windy weather expected over parts of South Africa over the next few days. Gale force winds, heavy rain, snow, and very cold conditions will be imminent from Thursday (09 July 2020) as 2 #ColdFronts make landfall. pic.twitter.com/0ryKNSUlpr — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) July 8, 2020

The South African Weather Service added that the cold front would also bring heavy rain to the Northern Cape, Eastern Cape and southern parts of the Free State.

"We are expecting snow over the high lying areas of the Western Cape region, as well as the southern interior of the Northern Cape," said forecaster Mbavhalelo Maliage.

"We are only expecting the cold to move over into Gauteng on Saturday. It depends on where you are. In Pretoria, we are expecting a maximum of around 16 to 17 degrees. Johannesburg will be around 15 degrees and Vereeniging will be slightly colder at around 13 degrees."

