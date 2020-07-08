20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 2°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 2°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 0°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 13°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 12°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 9°C
  • 0°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • -2°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 12°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
Go

Gale force winds, heavy rain expected in CT on Thursday

Ahead of the cold front, strong winds are expected in places across the provincial interior.

FILE: Hail and sleet in Cape Town. Picture: EWN
FILE: Hail and sleet in Cape Town. Picture: EWN
47 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Gale force winds and a cold front are expected to hit the Cape from Thursday.

The City of Cape Town’s disaster risk management centre said it was advised by the weather services that a well-developed cold front was approaching the country from the west.

Ahead of the cold front, strong winds are expected in places across the provincial interior.

The City's disaster risk management team's Charlotte Powell explained: “The cold front is expected to bring significant rainfall over the western areas of the Western Cape when it makes its landfall on Thursday afternoon. The bulk of the rain will fall during the evening throughout the night.”

The South African Weather Service added that the cold front would also bring heavy rain to the Northern Cape, Eastern Cape and southern parts of the Free State.

"We are expecting snow over the high lying areas of the Western Cape region, as well as the southern interior of the Northern Cape," said forecaster Mbavhalelo Maliage.

"We are only expecting the cold to move over into Gauteng on Saturday. It depends on where you are. In Pretoria, we are expecting a maximum of around 16 to 17 degrees. Johannesburg will be around 15 degrees and Vereeniging will be slightly colder at around 13 degrees."

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA