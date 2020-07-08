Eskom appeals for power saving as system 'severely constrained'

Two of the utility's generation units tripped and went offline at the Medupi and Thuthuka power stations on Tuesday night.

JOHANNESBURG – Eskom said that its power generation system was severely constrained and it was appealing to customers to use electricity sparingly.

Eskom said that its technicians were now trying to bring them back online.

Spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said: “This constrained supply situation may persist through the weekend. Eskom teams are hard at work trying to return these units back to service. The public’s cooperation will help supply the country’s demand through the peak period.”

