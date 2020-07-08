EC announces beefed up community-based COVID-19 response plan

Premier Oscar Mabuyane said that they’d identified 87 wards in four metros where urgent intervention was needed.

CAPE TOWN - The Eastern Cape government has announced a bolstered community-based COVID-19 response plan.

Premier Oscar Mabuyane said that they’d identified 87 wards in four metros where urgent intervention was needed.

The province has recorded 564 COVID-19 deaths and more than 40,000 COVID-19 cases.

SANDF Military Health officials sent to assist with the Eastern Cape’s COVID-19 response will be deployed to the province’s four hotspot districts.

Seventy-five military health professionals, including 20 medical specialists, will support the provincial Health Department in Nelson Mandela Bay, Buffalo City and the OR Tambo and Chris Hani Districts.

The Eastern Cape COVID-19 response plan includes seven key steps - from community entry and containment, to mapping the response plan and ensuring the availability of enough beds and fields hospitals.

More than 22,000 COVID-19 patients in the province have recovered.

