Dis-Chem disappointed with Competition Tribunal guilty verdict over mask prices

The retailer was fined R1,2 million for contravening the Competition Act on Tuesday.

JOHANNESBURG - Dis-Chem Pharmacies said that it was disappointed that the Competition Tribunal had found it guilty of inflating the prices of face masks.

However, the company said that it would appeal the verdict as it contained errors of fact and law.

Shortly after the guilty verdict from the Competition Tribunal, Dis-Chem released a statement saying that it was unfair.

It argued that the Competition Commission’s case focused on a short time period in March without considering the full context in which the business had to find masks and cover its costs.

It said that its priority was to get masks into stores to meet the demand and that it did all that it could to reduce the prices of the masks.

Dis-Chem said that its local suppliers had no stock and it had to pay higher prices to import millions of masks from other suppliers to meet customer demands.

