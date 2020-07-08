COVID-19 lockdown a breeding ground for corruption - Sisulu

Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu has now promised that her department is prepared to account for every cent it spends on water provision during the lockdown.

The minister has now promised that her department is prepared to account for every cent it spends on water provision during the lockdown.

Sisulu was on Tuesday briefing members of the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) about her department’s COVID-19 response.

Minister Lindiwe Sisulu said that there was a great deal of skepticism on the amount her department had spent on water tanks for schools.

Sisulu had earlier announced that R600 million would be spent to install water tanks at more than 3,000 schools across the country.

She's now promised that every cent will be accounted for.

"I need to emphasise to members of the NCOP that we've been working with the Auditor-General's office. This we have done to ensure that we are able to account for every penny that we have used and also because, as you know, the president has been very emphatic that it is at times like this that we are most likely to experience large-scale corruption."

Sisulu has also touched on the provision of housing to de-densify informal settlements, saying this should be intensified under the current conditions.

"The provinces of the Western Cape and Gauteng are now experiencing the severest COVID-19 incidents and we are wanting to target those and make sure that we can move them into proper housing at the earliest possible time."

