Body spotted on Table Mountain

There has been a search for missing trail runner Ken Stephen who was last seen leaving his apartment heading for a run on Monday afternoon.

CAPE TOWN - Rescue crews have spotted a body on Table Mountain.

There has been a search for missing trail runner Ken Stephen who was last seen leaving his apartment heading for a run on Monday afternoon.

The 36-year-old typically ran the Tafelberg Road route and contour paths towards Devil’s Peak.

Wilderness Search and Rescue’s Johan Marais said the body had not yet been identified.

“The crew was of a private helicopter, which was engaged by the missing person’s father, and spotted the body of a person wearing similar clothes to the missing person. The chopper has come in now.”

Emergency services are on the scene.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.