Body of unidentified man retrieved from Hartbeespoort Dam

Passersby alerted authorities after they spotted a car submerged in the water near the Snake Park and Dam bridge on Tuesday.

BRITS – The body of a man has been retrieved from the Hartbeespoort Dam in the North West.

In a statement, the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) said that its members, working alongside other rescuers, dove into the water and broke into the car where they found the man’s body.

“The body of the man was brought to our NSRI rescue station where HEMS paramedics declared the man deceased. The body of the unidentified man has been taken into the care of the police and the government health forensic pathology services."

It is still unclear how the vehicle landed in the water. The police have opened an inquest docket for investigation.

The body of a man was recovered from a car found submerged in #HartbeespoortDam on Tuesday. https://t.co/PhfrSZvvH8#NSRI #Station25 #SavingLivesOnSouthAfricanWaters — Sea Rescue South Africa (@NSRI) July 7, 2020

