Baby, it's cold outside! 'Intense' cold front to hit parts of SA from Thursday

The South African Weather Service is warning that an intense cold front will bring heavy rain in the Western Cape, Northern Cape, Eastern Cape and southern parts of the Free State.

JOHANNESBURG - It seems that the respite from the extreme cold weather experienced across many parts of South Africa in June was a short one as another intense cold front set to make landfall later this week.

The South African Weather Service is warning that an intense cold front will bring heavy rain in the Western Cape, Northern Cape, Eastern Cape and southern parts of the Free State.

"We are expecting snow over the high lying areas of the Western Cape region, as well as the southern interior of the Northern Cape," said forecaster Mbavhalelo Maliage.

"We are only expecting the cold to move over into Gauteng on Saturday. It depends on where you are. In Pretoria, we are expecting a maximum of around 16 to 17 degrees. Johannesburg will be around 15 degrees and Vereeniging will be slightly colder at around 13 degrees."

⚠️ An intense #ColdFront will make landfall in the Western Cape early on Friday (10 July 2020) morning.⚠️



The public and small stock farmers should take note that heavy rain, flooding, gale force winds and snowfall on the high lying areas can be expected. More updates later. — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) July 7, 2020

Listen to the audio below for more.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.