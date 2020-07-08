ANC NEC's decision to reinstate Radzilani, Msiza a principled one - MKMVA

The MKMVA said that a statement by its members in Limpopo, who condemned the African National Congress’s (ANC) decision to reinstate Florence Radzilani and Danny Msiza, did not reflect its official stance.

JOHANNESBURG – The Umkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) said that law enforcement agencies and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) should avoid becoming embroiled in political factions.

It said that while the pair were mentioned in the VBS report commissioned by the South African Revenue Service (Sars), they were not among those charged by law-enforcement agencies.

The MKMVA said that contrary to a statement by its members in Limpopo, it welcomed the ANC national executive committee (NEC)'s decision and said that it was principled.

It said that every citizen was protected by the constitutional principle of being presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law.

The MKMVA condemned what it called opportunistic attacks on the ANC NEC and it said that those who issued the statement were using the fight against corruption as a bandwagon to promote their own narrow personal, factional, political agendas.

The MKMVA said that it supported law enforcement agencies in their investigations into VBS but urged them, especially the NPA, to avoid becoming entangled in politics and factional objectives.

