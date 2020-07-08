ANC in KZN had high hopes for Ricardo Mthembu

The ANC member, who was chair of the provincial co-operative governance portfolio committee, died after contracting COVID-19. He had been in ICU for several days.

JOHANNESBURG - The KwaZulu-Natal government said African National Congress (ANC) member Ricardo Mthembu had contributed immensely to the provincial legislature and would be dearly missed.

A man who understood the importance of his oversight role and carried them out with dignity. This is how Ricardo Mthembu has been described by his colleagues in the provincial legislature.

Mthembu died after contracting COVID-19. He had been in ICU for several days.

The former KwaDukuza mayor was chair of the provincial co-operative governance portfolio committee at the time of his passing.

Speaker Nontembeko Boyce said: “We had high hopes that we would continue to do oversight work with him, but, of course, it would not be.”

Mthembu served as KwaDukuza mayor for almost a decade, where he was lauded for cementing his influence over the ANC’s constituency in the province.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.